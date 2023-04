Excise revenue increases 13% to Rs 41,252 crore in Uttar Pradesh

The excise revenue in 2022-23 is Rs 4,931 crore higher that the preceding financial year of Rs 36,321 crore, according to UP Additional Chief Secretary (excise) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow

