Alliance Air pilots on strike for second day, 70% served notices

Nearly 70 Alliance Air pilots were issued show cause notices by the airline management as the flash strike continued for the second day.

Flights continued to remain disrupted as the management and pilots failed to reach a resolution over salary revision.

A meeting between the two sides was held on Tuesday afternoon and the management reportedly asked for three-months time, which was rejected by the agitating pilots.

"Salaries of all other categories of employees including the management have been restored and only pilots are taking a cut. Why should only we suffer. We have been asking the management to revise our salaries since last year but there has been no response," said an Alliance Air pilot.