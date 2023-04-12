Home / Companies / News / India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

Reliance Retail to join the club; High returns attract overseas investors to InvITs

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Premium
India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :India IncInvITsDebtReliance Retail

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Also Read

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in the past decade

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Airtel gripe vicious, aims to defame our user-friendly tariffs: Jio to Trai

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 million, bullish on India

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story