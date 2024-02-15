Exports up 3.12% to $36.92 bn in Jan, trade deficit at 17.49 bn: Govt data

The country's exports increased 3.12 per cent on-year to $ 36.92 billion in January, according to the data released by the government on Thursday.

Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $ 54.41 billion in January this year.

Trade deficit in January, 2024 stood at $ 17.49 billion.

During April-January this financial year, exports dipped by 4.89 per cent to $ 353.92 billion. Imports slipped by 6.71 per cent to $ 561.12 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite global uncertainties, "we have" recorded positive growth.