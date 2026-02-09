Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Family business groups bullish on expansion, growth despite hurdles

Family business groups bullish on expansion, growth despite hurdles

PwC's latest survey finds 36% of Indian family businesses lack a clear succession plan, even as most remain confident about growth and expansion despite governance gaps

pwc family business survey, indian family businesses, succession planning india, family enterprise governance, women on boards india, next generation leadership, family business growth india, pwc india report
premium
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Succession remains one of the most emotionally and operationally complex areas for Indian family enterprises, according to PwC 12th Family Business Survey released on Monday. The survey of 1,325 family business leaders globally, including around 40 from India, found that 36 per cent of Indian family businesses had no clear succession plan versus 28 per cent globally.
 
Pointing at a structural gap in governance, the survey showed that 42 per cent of Indian family enterprises had no woman on board. Also, 30 per cent had only family members on board.  “Governance is India’s most urgent and visible structural gap,” the report said.
 
However, despite the challenges, 91 per cent of Indian family businesses are confident about their company’s growth compared with 73 per cent globally, PwC said. Over 55 per cent of Indian respondents said they are looking at aggressive expansion, backed by the scale of the domestic market, young population and rising sophistication in family led enterprises. In contrast, only 16 per cent of the respondents globally were looking at aggressive expansion.
 
“At a time of global uncertainty, Indian family businesses stand out for their confidence and ambition,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC India.
 
More than half of those surveyed— 52 per cent — said that resistance from the senior generation was the most common barrier to next generation readiness. 
 
Senior leaders, the survey said, slowed the preparedness of these Indian enterprises with next generation members feeling under-enabled despite strong aspirations. And, 27 per cent said there was a lack of interest from the next generation in joining the business.
 
What comes out is that the primary challenge revolves around internal preparedness, more than external shocks related to global uncertainty.
 
Giving its perspective, PwC said that succession must be redesigned as a patient institutional process covering both leadership and ownership succession.
 
The survey noted that the Indian family enterprises had made significant progress in digitising core operations with 39 per cent prioritising digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI). It showed that only 15 per cent of Indian family businesses identify themselves as early adopters, while 30 per cent follow a selective approach and 30 per cent prefer a wait-and-see stance.
 
The report said, generational misalignment, limited expertise in emerging areas including technology, and a slower culture of experimentation shape the country’s resilience profile while highlighting that gaps in capabilities linked to technology and sustainability have persisted.
 
Family values have emerged as the strategic anchor for 91 per cent of the respondents in India compared with 83 per cent globally. That, according to PwC, signals that decisions are shaped by relationships, legacy, and reputation, not just commercial priorities. 
India’s family biz landscape

 

  • 91% expect growth in the next two years (global: 73%)
  • 55%+ plan aggressive expansion (global: 16%)
  • 39% feel exposed to volatility, inflation, and supply-chain risk (global: 58%)
  • 21% expect major impact from AI and automation (global: 31%)
  • 39% prioritise digital and AI transformation (global: 24%)
  • 42% have no women on the board (global: 32%)
  • 30% run family-led boards (global: 33%)
  • 36% lack a clear succession plan (global: 28%)
  • 21% have delayed generational transition (global: 10%)
  • 79% say family businesses enjoy higher consumer trust (global: 74%)
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's tea exports touch all-time high at 280.40 million kg in 2025

Premium

PM-Internship scheme: Age cap, duration criteria likely to be eased

Premium

Noida sheds insolvency-hit budget market tag as luxury housing rises

CCI probing alleged cartelisation by steel makers, says FM Sitharaman

NITI Aayog charts 'development-first' road map to Net Zero 2070 goal

Topics :family businessIndustry ReportIndustry NewsPwC IndiaBusinesses

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story