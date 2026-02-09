Family business groups bullish on expansion, growth despite hurdles

However, despite the challenges, 91 per cent of Indian family businesses are confident about their company’s growth compared with 73 per cent globally, PwC said. Over 55 per cent of Indian respondents said they are looking at aggressive expansion, backed by the scale of the domestic market, young population and rising sophistication in family led enterprises. In contrast, only 16 per cent of the respondents globally were looking at aggressive expansion.
“At a time of global uncertainty, Indian family businesses stand out for their confidence and ambition,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC India.
More than half of those surveyed— 52 per cent — said that resistance from the senior generation was the most common barrier to next generation readiness.