Festive season auto sales scale record high in 2023, up 19%, says FADA

Automobile retail sales during the festive season saw the highest-ever numbers in 2023 scaling 3.793 million units, up 19 per cent compared to 3.195 million units during the same period in the last fiscal. The 42-day festive period started on the first day of Navratri and ended 15 days after Dhanteras.

Significant growth was observed in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle segments, with a rise of 21 per cent, 41 per cent, 8 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively. Conversely, the tractor segment experienced a slight decline of 0.5 per cent, based on the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Record-breaking sales were reported in several categories, with rural areas particularly contributing to the surge in two-wheeler purchases. Despite initial underperformance during Navratri, particularly in the passenger vehicle sector, the situation improved by Deepawali, ending with a 10 per cent growth rate," said, Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA.

"While SUVs were the highest demanded vehicles, inventory levels for passenger vehicles remain a significant concern as OEMs continue to push further dispatch thus keeping the inventory rate at near to all-time high levels. Tractors, which saw an 8.3 per cent decrease in sales during Navratri, made a remarkable recovery, ending the festive period with only a 0.5 per cent decrease. This turnaround highlights the robust purchasing power in rural India," he said.