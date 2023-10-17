Home / Industry / News / FinMin holds meet with heads of private general insurers on sector growth

FinMin holds meet with heads of private general insurers on sector growth

Several critical issues having implications for general insurance sector were discussed in detail, including awareness building through continuous interaction with states under State Insurance Plan

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with CEOs of private sector general insurance companies and discussed issues related to growth and development of the sector.

Several critical issues having implications for the general insurance sector were discussed in detail, including awareness building through continuous interaction with states under State Insurance Plans to increase insurance penetration and coverage, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Distribution channel rationalisation in opening up of the agency channel for the general insurance industry to increase insurance penetration and coordinating with state governments and the ministry of road transport and highways to initiate a special drive to ensure compliance of Motor Vehicles' Act were also discussed.

Besides, collaboration with the ministry of health for increasing cashless facility and standardisation of treatment costs to boost growth of health insurance was also one of the agenda.

The secretary stressed on promoting adoption of property/parametric covers to mitigate financial losses due to natural catastrophes and devising mechanism to cover the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector

The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of linking insurance frauds to the CIBIL score to prevent/mitigate frauds.

Joshi directed the Department of Financial Services officials to take them up actively for resolution.

It was also decided that regular meetings will be held with the industry -- both private and public sector -- so that the growth and development of the insurance sector is facilitated with continuous collaborative efforts, the statement said.

Also Read

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

Global Maritime Summit: VPA inks deals with NHAI, Trion worth Rs 1,400 cr

Centre mulls stricter UPI transfer regulations to curb illegal betting

Fair share charge does not affect access to an open, free internet: COAI

Israel-Hamas conflict clouds loom over crude oil and LNG supplies

This season may see wedding business worth Rs 4.25 trillion in just 23 days

Topics :Finance MinistryGeneral InsuranceInsurance companies

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

World Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to Isro

Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISIL

State borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report

Next Story