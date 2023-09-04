Fintech firms are stepping up soundbox play with new features, innovation

Since 2019, payment soundboxes have been gaining ground among merchants to help them receive payments and confirm payment notifications by verifying them via audio messages.

This soundbox, which is a portable speaker, relays audio confirmation of payments to merchants in their regional language. It minimises the need for merchants to inspect their bank accounts, saving them time and the hassle of going through their phones for payment confirmation.



The soundbox space is now heating up with major fintech players such as Paytm, PhonePe, BharatPe, among others, entering the ring as they introduce their soundboxes loaded with new features and deploy lakhs of devices in the market.

On Monday, fintech major Paytm announced the launch of a card-soundbox device that will enable merchants to accept mobile and card payments across major card networks following the launch of two variations of soundboxes, music soundbox, and a pocket soundbox, in July.



“We have found that merchants and consumers need card acceptance as simply as mobile payments with Paytm QR Code. The launch of Card Soundbox will go a long way in merging the two requirements of merchants - mobile payments and card payments,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer at Paytm.

The company said the total deployment of all its soundboxes is pegged at 85 lakh devices in the market. Additionally, the company added that it deploys over 12 lakh soundboxes every quarter. This includes an array of soundbox devices that the company has deployed since 2019.



Other home-grown fintechs such as PhonePe are getting aggressive and have a sizable market share in the total number of soundboxes that are currently deployed.

Rival PhonePe said the company has deployed around 40 lakh PhonePe smartspeakers. It plans to add a total of 1 crore devices by the end of next year.



A larger network of soundboxes not only enables these fintechs with wider coverage among merchants, but it also adds to the company’s revenues.

In its annual report, Paytm said the company earns subscription revenue from merchants who use its payment devices such as soundboxes and card machines.



For its latest soundbox offering, Paytm said the company has two ways in which it will earn its revenue from the device.

“We will have two prices; one is a monthly subscription at Rs 100, and another is a lifetime value at Rs 999, which is the price of the card-based soundbox,” said Ripunjai Gaur, chief business officer - Offline Payments at Paytm.



Moreover, as competition heats up, companies that have been eyeing to own a significant chunk of the soundbox market share are also placing their bets on new features and innovation.

“PhonePe SmartSpeakers come with longer battery life, better audio, battery indicator lights, capability to change language with just a click, and comes with free lifetime replacement warranty. Also, the intellectual property for SmartSpeaker belongs to PhonePe. With the recent launch of a first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on PhonePe SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan, payment confirmations can be validated in Mr. Bachchan’s distinct voice,” PhonePe said.



Paytm’s music-based soundbox device will enable merchants to play music and listen to match commentary, apart from receiving real-time audio payment confirmations. Its pocket soundbox, which is the size of a debit card, works on 4G connectivity, has up to five days of battery backup, features a torch for navigation, and has a lanyard tag. The size of the device makes it possible to carry it everywhere.

A Bank of America (BofA) Securities report published in June said that the target market for soundboxes is 25 million medium-sized SMEs and 15-17 million smaller SMEs.