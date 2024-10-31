Fintech firms capitalise on digital gold rush this festive season

This festive season, a digital gold rush has swept across the fintech sector, with companies rolling out options for users to invest in gold through small-ticket purchases and systematic investment plans (SIPs) for regular savings.

Major fintech companies, including PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, and BharatPe, have launched offers aimed at attracting investments in digital gold during Diwali. Companies like Paytm are providing users with an option to invest in gold digitally with a minimum order value as low as Rs 1.

These platforms also offer features for regularised investments, either through a daily minimum investment option or a monthly SIP.

The low ticket size has allowed firms to strengthen their foothold in this market.

For instance, PhonePe claims that over 12 million customers nationwide have bought “high purity 24K gold” on its platform, which offers zero making charges. Companies reported strong interest in digital gold purchases across major metro cities.

“Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are the top three cities for digital gold investments, comprising 22 per cent of total investments. Digital gold also encourages disciplined saving habits, allowing users to start with as little as Rs 10, making it accessible across a wide range of budgets and promoting consistent investment through SIP options,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of MobiKwik.

The appeal of digital gold among fintech users is driven by the option of fractional ownership, offering a distinct investment choice from physical gold purchases.

“We've noted a shift in customer preferences toward digital gold, valued for its flexibility in acquiring fractional amounts and the assurance of verified, 24K gold. This trend resonates particularly with young urban professionals eager to diversify their savings portfolios,” said Anuradha Aggarwal, director and chief marketing officer, Amazon Pay India.

The offerings are facilitated by partnerships between fintech firms and digital gold providers like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Caratlane.

Physical gold is stored in vaults to back up the accumulated digital gold in a user’s account.

Most fintech platforms offer options to sell gold instantly, either in Indian Rupees (INR) or by the gram, based on current market rates. Some also offer users the option to have their digital gold delivered as physical metal.

PhonePe customers can avail up to Rs 2,000 in cashbacks on purchases of a minimum of Rs 1,500 worth of digital gold on the platform until November 1. During Dhanteras, MobiKwik offered an additional 10 per cent in free gold for users investing a minimum of Rs 2,100 and setting up a daily SIP.

Other platforms, including Amazon Pay, offered a 3 per cent cashback reward for Amazon Prime customers. BharatPe, through its Invest BharatPe app, announced that customers can receive 1.1 per cent free gold on every purchase with a minimum investment of Rs 100 during the festive season.