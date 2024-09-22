Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fish Importers' Assn hails Bangladesh's decision to lift Hilsa export ban

The association said it was a "good and positive" response, which will satiate the taste buds of Bengalis during the festive season

File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
The Fish Importers' Association on Sunday welcomed Bangladesh's interim government's decision to allow the export of over 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa to India during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

"We expect the first consignment of Hilsa to arrive in markets in Kolkata and its neighbourhood via the Petrapole border by September 26," Association secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood told PTI here.

"It's fine even if 500 of the 3,000 tonnes arrive in the first phase... let Hilsa lovers of West Bengal get a chance to savour their favourite Padma Hilsa from Bangladesh. We thank the interim government for understanding the situation following requests from India. Hilsa is sent every year during Durga Puja. We hope the export of Hilsa to India becomes a more regular affair in the coming days," he said.

Maqsood, in a letter to Bangladesh's interim government on September 9, had pointed out that the neighbouring country has been allowing export of Hilsa in limited quantity from the first week of September till the end of Durga Puja festivities as a goodwill gesture for the last five years.

Bangladesh's interim government on Saturday said it would export 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa to India coinciding with the upcoming Durga Puja, revising its earlier decision.

The development comes days after the interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, earlier this month imposed a ban on Hilsa export to India to meet domestic demand, discontinuing a lostanding tradition of Bangladesh as a "goodwill gesture" to its neighbour.

"Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja," the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The previous Awami League government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina had allowed Hilsa exports to India between September and October every year as a goodwill gesture, a tradition that had been nurtured for years.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13.

Bangladesh in 2023 had allowed 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes to India, coinciding with the Durga Puja.


First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

