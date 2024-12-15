Fog plan: DIAL completes airfield construction, sets up German hangar

GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has completed airfield construction, ensured the repair of Runway Visual Range (RVR) equipment by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and set up a German hangar for deboarded passengers to enhance flight operations during foggy weather conditions.

On November 18, Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam held a meeting with DIAL, which operates and manages India's largest airport in the national capital, sources told Business Standard. Vualnam told DIAL to obtain the details of the number of planes that were grounded on January 14 this year due to fog and analyse this data to implement necessary remedial measures for the upcoming winter season.

On January 14 this year, a significant number of flights were delayed and diverted due to dense fog, compounded by the then ongoing repair of Runway 28/10. This runway is capable of supporting “CAT III-B operations”, which rely on advanced instrument landing systems and use RVR equipment to provide real-time visibility data to pilots, enabling safe landings even in near-zero visibility. "DIAL analysed the data and confirmed that all CAT III landing-capable thresholds are available for CAT III operations this year. All airfield construction projects were planned, executed, and completed by the end of November. No major airfield works are currently pending, and all four runways and associated taxiways are operational," a DIAL spokesperson told Business Standard in response to a query on the January 14 event.

"Based on past experiences, additional temporary parking positions have been created to accommodate real-time needs. Additional seating arrangements have been made within the terminal buildings to address potential increased passenger volumes. All processing areas will be fully staffed by all stakeholders, and coordination among these stakeholders has already been established," the spokesperson added. However, during last month's meeting, Vualnam was informed that the RVR equipment of Runway 29L at Delhi airport was not functional. Vualnam then asked DIAL and IMD to ensure its immediate repair. When asked if Vualnam's order had been followed, the DIAL spokesperson responded: "IMD has confirmed that the RVR equipment on Runway 29L has been repaired and is now operational."

The IMD is responsible for installing and maintaining RVR systems at major airports in India. These systems provide critical information about visibility on the runway, which is essential for flight operations, especially during low-visibility conditions like fog. During last month's meeting, Vualnam asked DIAL to set up a German Hangar in the apron area of the airport so that the passengers, who get stuck in a plane for hours due to fog, can be deboarded and given a place to rest. When asked if the German Hangar has been established, the DIAL spokesperson responded: "Yes, the facility is operational. Trials have been completed successfully, and the facility is capable of offloading a full flight's worth of passengers in a shorter period, allowing them immediate access to the holding area amenities."