Foreign airlines have reaped benefits of growing Indian market, says Wilson



"As a consequence of not having a healthy domestic airline industry, India has in some respects is not able to control its own destiny. Some foreign airlines coming into India have been the ones that have reaped the benefits of the growing Indian market as opposed to the Indian airlines," Wilson said. India has, in some respect, not been able to control its own destiny as a consequence of not having a healthy domestic airline industry, according to Air India chief Campbell Wilson.



“It should hopefully allow for a market that is more sustainable, ideally profitable that will allow airlines to invest in new products, expand network and also lead India to assume its place on the world aviation stage...,” he said. Wilson, who is piloting Air India’s massive expansion plans in terms of fleet as well as routes, also said that IndiGo succeeding well and Tata airlines coming together provides a good competitor to the strength of IndiGo.



"We continue to make sure that we put in the investments in aircraft, products, people and systems. We will have a significantly sized, professionally run, expansion-oriented high quality airline," Wilson said. Tata Group took over Air India and Air India Express from the government in January last year.