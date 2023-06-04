Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

|Airfares on India's top 6 busiest routes
|One-way spot fare* (Rs.) on May 1, 2023^
|One-way spot fare* (Rs.) on June 1, 2023
|Increase/decrease (in %)
|One-way average fare (Rs) in April 2023^ for tickets purchased 30 days before departure
|One-way average fare (Rs) in June 2023 for tickets purchased 30 days before departure
|Increase/decrease (in %)
|1. Delhi-Mumbai
|6125
|18654
|204.56%
|5030
|5475
|8.85%
|2. Mumbai-Bengaluru
|7625
|5716
|-25.04%
|3166
|3494
|10.36%
|3. Delhi-Bengaluru
|12078
|17755
|47.00%
|5354
|6074
|13.45%
|4. Delhi-Srinagar
|8063
|14617
|81.28%
|8967
|8427
|-6.02%
|5. Delhi-Kolkata
|7529
|13005
|72.73%
|6374
|6165
|-3.28%
|6. Delhi-Pune
|5469
|17220
|214.87%
|5509
|5894
|6.99%
|* For tickets purchased within 24 hours of flight's departure
|^ Just before Go First's exit on May 3
|Source: Ixigo
