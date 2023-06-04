Home / Industry / News / Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

However, fares for tickets purchased 30 days in advance have seen a small increase

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

The spot airfares on five of India's six busiest routes have jumped by up to three times in the past one month. However, for tickets purchased 30 days in advance on these routes, the fares have seen a marginal increase (not over 15 per cent).
On the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is India's busiest air route, the average spot airfare on June 1 stood at Rs 18,654, according to data provided by Ixigo. On May 1, two days before Go First's exit, the average spot airfare on this route stood at Rs 6,125.

Interestingly, the prices for tickets purchased 30 days in advance have not gone up much even after Go First's exit. In June, the average price for tickets purchased 30 days in advance on Delhi-Mumbai flights was Rs 5,475, which was 8.85 per cent more than in April.
“People who had booked seats in advance on Go First are now making spot bookings for other airlines as Go First is not operating. This has shot up the spot airfares, especially on routes where Go First had a sizable presence,” an airline executive explained.

According to the Ixigo data, the spot airfare on the Delhi-Pune route has jumped by about 214 per cent to Rs 17,220 on June 1 from Rs 5,469 on May 1. However, the average ticket price purchased 30 days in advance on the route has increased by just seven per cent between April and June.
The spot airfare on the Delhi-Kolkata route has jumped by nearly 73 per cent in the past one month. However, if a passenger is purchasing tickets 30 days in advance for the route, it is three per cent cheaper now as compared to April.

The demand-supply balance can be ascertained from the fact that while the number of average daily domestic flights reduced in May by 4.6 per cent month-on-month, the average daily domestic passenger traffic declined by just 0.85 per cent. 
The spot fares on domestic routes across the country have been affected not only by Go First’s flight suspension from May 3 but also by the onset of summer when leisure travel picks up pace. Moreover, Indian carriers do not have additional planes to immediately start new flights, aviation industry sources said on the condition of anonymity.

Airfares on India's top 6 busiest routes  
                 
                 
                 
                 
  One-way spot fare* (Rs.) on May 1, 2023^ One-way spot fare* (Rs.) on June 1, 2023  Increase/decrease (in %)   One-way average fare (Rs) in April 2023^ for tickets purchased 30 days before departure One-way average fare (Rs) in June 2023 for tickets purchased 30 days before departure Increase/decrease (in %)  
1. Delhi-Mumbai 6125 18654 204.56%   5030 5475 8.85%  
2. Mumbai-Bengaluru 7625 5716 -25.04%   3166 3494 10.36%  
3. Delhi-Bengaluru 12078 17755 47.00%   5354 6074 13.45%  
4. Delhi-Srinagar 8063 14617 81.28%   8967 8427 -6.02%  
5. Delhi-Kolkata 7529 13005 72.73%   6374 6165 -3.28%  
6. Delhi-Pune 5469 17220 214.87%   5509 5894 6.99%  
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
                 
* For tickets purchased within 24 hours of flight's departure            
                 
^ Just before Go First's exit on May 3              
                 
                 
                 
Source: Ixigo                

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

US-India airfares shoot up as impact of Russia's war in Ukraine continues

Airfares on Holi high: Travel firms witness a rise in advance bookings

Air India pilot refuses to fly dog; Here are the rules for flying pets

Go First insolvency: Spot airfares rise on the airline's top routes

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

GSI to carry remote sensing in Bihar to identify magnetite-bearing rocks

State-owned coal firms taking steps to make mining sustainable: Joshi

Investors still warming up to ESG-focussed funds; asset base drops in FY23

Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport for flights 24 hours

Topics :airline industryairfaresairlinesTravel

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story