Spot airfares up three times on India's busiest routes in one month

On the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is India's busiest air route, the average spot airfare on June 1 stood at Rs 18,654, according to data provided by Ixigo. On May 1, two days before Go First's exit, the average spot airfare on this route stood at Rs 6,125.

The spot airfares on five of India's six busiest routes have jumped by up to three times in the past one month. However, for tickets purchased 30 days in advance on these routes, the fares have seen a marginal increase (not over 15 per cent).