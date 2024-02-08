Home / Industry / News / Foxconn invites bids to construct Rs 1,200 crore plant in Karnataka

Foxconn invites bids to construct Rs 1,200 crore plant in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has approved an investment proposal of around Rs 22,000 crore from Foxconn

Foxconn
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has invited bids to construct a plant in Karnataka with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore, according to sources.

The project will be executed through Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Karnataka government has approved an investment proposal of around Rs 22,000 crore from Foxconn.

"Foxconn's recent bid for plant construction is for an iPhone factory which it is setting up in Karnataka," a source aware of the development said.

On February 6, Foxconn had said in a regulatory filing that the announcement about inviting bids was on behalf of its subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd for engaging others to build the plant.

The source said the Rs 1,200 crore bid is not for the company's semiconductor joint venture with HCL.

Last month, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd had allocated $ 37.2 million or about Rs 308 crore for setting up a semiconductor joint venture with HCL.

An email sent to Foxconn seeking clarification elicited no immediate response.

In July, Foxconn had proposed setting up a mobile manufacturing unit in Karnataka with an initial investment of Rs 8,800 crore.

The Karnataka government further approved an investment of over Rs 13,000 crore from Foxconn in December.

Government sources had earlier said that the investment for the factory to be set up at Devanahalli (Karnataka) will make iPhones and employ around 50,000 people in the first phase.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 cr

NPCI appoints Ajay Kumar Choudhary as non-executive chairman of board

Govt clamps down on polluters: 83 units found non-compliant with norms

Builders seek interest rate cut in RBI's next meet to boost housing demand

Zomato leases its largest warehousing space in the country in Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FoxconnKarnatakaiphone manufacturing in India

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story