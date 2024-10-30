Framework on sustainability for textile industry on cards amid global focus

The Centre is working towards a framework on sustainability for the textiles industry amid a rising global focus, especially among developed nations, to incorporate sustainable initiatives in production and trade of textiles.

Government officials believe that a shift towards sustainability in the textiles sector is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the global market.

The ministry of textiles is preparing the framework and has been in consultations with the industry to take into consideration its views.

“Apart from focus on implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and PM MITRA for the textiles sector, something that's under consideration is sustainability as it is here to stay, even internationally. We plan to come up with a broad approach paper and framework and that should happen soon,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

The development comes in the backdrop of richer nations’ such as the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and European countries’ growing emphasis on sustainability. For instance, the European Union has already adopted ‘EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles’. This will make the sector greener and more competitive by transitioning into sustainable consumption of garments among the 27-member countries of the trade bloc. Action will be in areas such as setting design requirements for textiles to make them last longer, easier to repair and recycle, reverse overproduction and overconsumption. It will also discourage the destruction of unsold or returned textiles, among several other things.