From chip makers to car cos, global firms flocking to Gujarat: Officials

As per the official website of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), the state has over 200 industrial estates with close to 100 private industrial parks

Representative image
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Though Gujarat has only about six per cent of India's geographical area and nearly five per cent of the population, the state has become an engine of the country's development with world-renowned firms coming here for business, according to officials.

The 10th edition of VGGS, the state's biennial investors' meet, is scheduled to be held next month in the capital Gandhinagar.

To further strengthen sector-specific investments and infrastructure, the state has also announced several sector-specific industrial parks, said the website.

I have always said that the development of the country depends on the development of Gujarat. The world's largest multinational companies, including 100-plus Fortune 500 global companies, are operating in the state. These include Suzuki, Honda, Hitachi, Toyota, and many more" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Rahul Bharti, executive director (corporate affairs), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explained why their group has invested in Gujarat

The state government understands what investors actually look for. The Gujarat Government provides robust infrastructure, ease and speed of doing business and future progressive policies. And that's the reason Suzuki group and its vendor partners have invested over Rs 28,000 crore in the state, leading to employment of more than 1 lakh people, said Bharti.

Airbus International head Christian Scherrer recently spoke highly about investing in Gujarat.

We accept with humility and a great sense of responsibility, the trust and confidence that the Indian government has reposed in Airbus. Airbus has the most trusted and respected partner. And both our companies will work together to build an excellent final assembly line here in Gujarat, he said.

Chip maker Micron Technology has announced that it will set up a $2.75-billion plant at Sanand near Ahmedabad, with officials describing it as an outcome of the state's dedicated semiconductor policy.

Topics :Car manufacturerchinese chipmakersGujarat governmentMaruti SuzukiTata NanoTata Motors

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

