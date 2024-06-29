FSSAI prepares tighter rules for protein supplements over health risks

The government is gearing up for a major crackdown on the widespread sale of protein supplements, powders, and shakes that lack authorised medical certifications or carry misleading claims, reported The Economic Times (ET) citing sources.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is set to introduce more stringent regulations on protein supplements following an extensive study that highlighted a concerning trend. This study revealed a plethora of products flooding store shelves, gymnasiums, and e-commerce platforms with questionable health claims and inaccurate nutritional information.

"There are a lot of protein products in the market which are more harmful than beneficial. The idea is to have stringent norms so that there is no damage to public health," an FSSAI official told ET.

The impending crackdown could potentially lead to the banning of many products that fail to adhere to the new guidelines, according to sources close to the development.

"Mislabelling of protein products is rampant and a matter of huge concern. Also, what constitutes such products? We don't know," Dr Ambrish Mithal, chairman, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Healthcare told ET.

"If one's regular diet isn't sufficient for protein requirements, one can take protein supplements, but in limited quantities and under regulation and medical guidance," he added.

Adding to the discussion, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, shared his personal cautionary tale on X on April 12, stating, "I tried out a very well-known domestic brand, assuming it would be safe. Within 6-8 weeks it created serious health issues for me. Thankfully the health condition reversed once I stopped. Please be very careful."

The surge in fitness awareness has driven an explosion in the market for protein supplements, with an increasing number of manufacturers capitalising on the trend. Major e-commerce platforms like Healthkart and Amazon prominently feature a range of "high performance" protein powders, commanding prices from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,800 for jars weighing 2-3 kg.