FSSAI to study WHO report on possibility of Aspartame being a carcinogen



The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), WHO’s cancer research arm, is expected to declare aspartame as a possible carcinogen, according to reports. The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will review the World Health Organization's (WHO) report that expresses concern about the artificial sweetener aspartame's potential to cause cancer, reported The Economic Times (ET).



Meanwhile, representatives of food companies claimed that the report could mislead consumers into increasing their intake of sugar. A senior FSSAI official who asked to remain anonymous said, "We will review the report after we receive it. The report should be delivered to the authorities soon."



The WHO report's endorsement by India's food regulator could have a significant negative impact on sales of these products. Aspartame is one of the world’s most commonly used artificial sweeteners. As a "healthier" substitute for sugar, it is widely used in India by manufacturers of soft drinks, breakfast cereals, ice cream, and juices.