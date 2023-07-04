ONGC Videsh awaiting clarity on equity structure over Kenyan oil field bid

India\u0026#39;s ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is waiting for clarity on the equity structure of a block in the Lokichar basin in Kenya from Tullow Oil before bidding for a stake, a company executive said on Tuesday.\u0026nbsp;Tullow in May said that its two minority partners have withdrawn from the field.\u0026nbsp;Other Indian companies that are likely to partner with OVL for the stake buy are also evaluating a stake purchase, said the executive, who was not authorised to speak to the media.\u0026nbsp;OVL is the overseas investment arm of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp.\u0026nbsp;Indian state-run oil exploration companies are in talks with Tullow Oil to buy a stake in the London-based firm\u0026#39;s block in Kenya, Oil India Chairman Ranjit Rath had said in May.