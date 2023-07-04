Home / Industry / News / Arkade Group to invest Rs 470 cr on new housing project in Mulund, Mumbai

Arkade Group to invest Rs 470 cr on new housing project in Mulund, Mumbai

"The total investment estimate in this project is Rs 470 crore, out of which Rs.115 crore has been spent so far," Mumba-based realty firm Arkade said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The group clocked a total sales bookings of Rs 150 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Arkade Group will invest Rs 470 crore to develop a housing project at Mulund in Mumbai.

The project 'Arkade Nest' is spread over 2 acres and will have 350 flats.

"The total investment estimate in this project is Rs 470 crore, out of which Rs.115 crore has been spent so far," Mumba-based realty firm Arkade said in a statement.

Established in 1986, the Arkade Group is planning an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 600 crore in a fresh issue of shares, it added.

The group clocked a total sales bookings of Rs 150 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

NCLT to hear on July 21 maintainability of lessor's plea against Spicejet

Centre to double turnover of automobile industry to Rs 15 trillion: Gadkari

Indian conglomerates look towards global brands to cash in on luxury retail

Indian conglomerates look towards global brands to cash in on luxury retail

India tops Russian Urals oil purchases in June as China retreats: Report

Topics :Real Estate MumbaiMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story