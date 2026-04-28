Fully AI-generated music should not be copyrightable: IFPI CEO Oakley

Copyright rules work all over the world. We've just got to find a pragmatic way to apply the existing copyright rules from an analogue and early digital world into an AI world. It is about asking permission and paying if you use their (music labels’) stuff.
The third, separate issue is about about fake plays and streaming. It has existed for a long time but AI has put rocket boosters under it. I could sit in my hotel room and with one laptop use AI tools to generate 100 fake tracks with fake cover art, fake lyrics, fake melody, fake name of the band, etc. Then I could upload all of that onto a whole bunch of streaming platforms. Then from a different laptop with AI bots I can push up the number of streams to show that many people have listened to these.