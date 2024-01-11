India's rail electrification on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met

The Ministry of Railways electrified 2,696 route kilometers (rkm) of broad gauge tracks in the first three quarters of the current financial year, which is 41.4 per cent of its full-year target of 6,500 rkm, as the ambitious drive to complete India’s rail electrification enters its last leg, according to the ministry data.

While the Centre’s deadline for complete electrification of the railway network was by the end of 2023, most stakeholders estimate that the full electrification target would be met in 2024, with broadly 4,000 rkm of the railway network remaining.

“There’s no anomaly. Despite 2,696 rkm of electrification in nine months of the financial year, the calendar year figure for electrification is 6,577 kilometres in 2023, as the works usually pick up in the last quarter of the financial year. Railways is well-poised to meet its target,” a government official said.