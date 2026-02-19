GalaxEye's OptoSAR satellite to use AI for Earth data analysis

Bengaluru-based private space technology company GalaxEye's upcoming satellite mission, Mission Drishti, will feature NVIDIA Jetson Orin, a powerful compact computer designed to run complex artificial intelligence models, officials said on Wednesday.

It will help the satellite accelerate processing and interpretation of Earth observation data in space, and quickly deliver the data to its customers.

In a statement, GalaxEye CEO Suyash Singh said, "Taking NVIDIA Jetson Orin to space aboard Mission Drishti is a defining milestone for GalaxEye. Building on our successful in-space demonstration in 2024, we're advancing to next-generation of Earth observation satellites." Mission Drishti will also carry what GalaxEye calls the world's first SyncFused OptoSAR architecture, which integrates Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single satellite platform.

While EO sensors capture high-resolution images during sunlight and clear skies, SAR sensors provide all-weather and all-time images, using radar pulses. "By combining EO and SAR on one satellite, GalaxEye's SyncFused OptoSAR technology is designed to reduce the historical trade-off between high-resolution visual imagery and all-weather, day-night imaging -- enabling more consistent intelligence generation across operating conditions," an official said. The satellite is expected to deliver insights across critical sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, and natural resource management. Mission Drishti will also explore the feasibility of Orbital Data Centres (ODC), where multiple satellites operate as interconnected compute nodes. "Insights from Drishti are expected to influence the design of future constellations, and increase scalability, reliability and operational economics," the official said.