From expressways to airports, Maharashtra outlines integrated infra push

At the Global Economic Cooperation (GEC) Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s top infrastructure agencies offered a clear picture of how the state is positioning itself for the next phase of growth. The emphasis was not on individual projects, but on how roads, airports, cities and industrial zones are being planned together to shape long-term economic activity.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is anchoring development around the Samruddhi Mahamarg through large logistics and industrial nodes at key interchanges, while also planning hundreds of square kilometres around Mumbai, Vadhavan and the new international airport to support freight, MSMEs and manufacturing. City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is focused on scaling up Navi Mumbai through the full commissioning of the international airport, expansion of cargo and multimodal connectivity, faster development of the inner city and Education City, and airport-led commercial zones. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is pushing the next phase of industrialisation through the Mumbai–Pune industrial corridor, new cluster-based industrial estates and PPP-driven manufacturing hubs linked to improved road and port infrastructure. MMRDA, meanwhile, is stitching the region together through a 337-km metro network, the Alibaug–Virar multimodal corridor, bullet train connectivity, and the unlocking of new growth areas under Mumbai 3.0 and 4.0, aimed at creating the next generation of jobs and investment zones across the metropolitan region.