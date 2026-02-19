Coal ministry proposes revised timelines to boost mine operationalisation

Performance security in coal mining is a financial guarantee, usually a bank guarantee or fixed deposit receipt, submitted by a successful bidder to the government to ensure adherence to contractual obligations, including timelines for mine development and production. It acts as a safeguard against non-performance or delays.

Delays in approval of the mining plan and environment clearance might attract a 10 per cent appropriation of this security, while delays in execution of the mining lease and mine opening permission could result in appropriation of 25 per cent each. However, the framework retained a provision allowing the refund of appropriated performance security if the final milestone such as mine opening permission or board approval was completed within the overall stipulated timeline.