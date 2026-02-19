Associate Sponsors

Numerator forecasts 5% growth for India's FMCG sector in 2026

Worldpanel by Numerator projects steady FMCG growth driven by consumption trends, though key categories may normalise amid GST shifts and early festive spending

Consumer market, retail, FMCG
premium
Worldpanel by Numerator expects India’s FMCG growth to stay slow but steady in 2026, reaching about 5% by mid-year as high-growth categories begin to normalise.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly known as Kantar Worldpanel) said that it expects the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector to continue to grow at a slow but steady pace in 2026, with annual growth reaching the 5 per cent mark sometime towards the late first half of the calendar year.
 
“Categories where we have seen high growth are expected to normalise in growth, given that they are becoming larger now, which is one of the reasons growth will be slow at the FMCG level, but that is not bad per se,” said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator. 
This is higher than the growth the sector saw in 2025, which stood at 4.1 per cent. The October–December quarter of 2025 ended at 4.5 per cent growth, a tad lower than the growth seen in the quarter ended September, the report said. 
“We think there are a few reasons for the slowness in the final quarter. First, the GST 2.0 rollout hasn’t yet started impacting the FMCG market. We have to remember that the GST reforms when it comes to the FMCG market were always expected to impact in the long term rather than in the near term,” Ramakrishnan said in the report.
 
He added that big-ticket items like heavy durables and automobiles became a hit with the GST reduction, and expenses were diverted here. Another factor adding to slower sales was the festive season arriving earlier (Dasara was on 2 October), which meant festive purchases were advanced to September. This was seen missing in the quarter ended December and caused a nominal reduction in the growth rate in Q4 2025.
 
In the October–December quarter, categories in the home hygiene space, convenience and cooking oils slowed down against Q4 of the previous year.
 
“Floor cleaners and utensil cleaners have seen some slowdown versus last year’s quarter. Both these categories have seen really strong growth in 2024 and are continuing to grow, but at a smaller pace now. Convenience slowdown is again for the same reason — really strong growth in the 2024 quarter for ready-to-cook mixes but a strong but slower growth in the 2025 quarter,” the report said.
 
Snacking continues to see demand, which grew at almost 6 per cent in the quarter ended December, while soft drinks also saw strong growth towards the end of the year, clocking 19 per cent growth.

Topics :FMCGsretail marketIndia's consumption

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

