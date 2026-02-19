Numerator forecasts 5% growth for India's FMCG sector in 2026

This is higher than the growth the sector saw in 2025, which stood at 4.1 per cent. The October–December quarter of 2025 ended at 4.5 per cent growth, a tad lower than the growth seen in the quarter ended September, the report said.

“We think there are a few reasons for the slowness in the final quarter. First, the GST 2.0 rollout hasn’t yet started impacting the FMCG market. We have to remember that the GST reforms when it comes to the FMCG market were always expected to impact in the long term rather than in the near term,” Ramakrishnan said in the report.