Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressure

These firms had entered settlements with Revlimid’s innovator Mylan, allowing them to sell the drug in limited quantities from 2022 until its patent expiry last month. While the drug had been a substantial revenue and margin driver for these companies, offloading of remaining quotas throughout the current fiscal year is projected to see a decline in sales.
Still, the US generic market remains the second-largest revenue contributor for Ind-Ra-rated pharma companies, at around 35 per cent of overall revenue.
“The coverage universe delivered strong growth between FY23 and FY25 (average growth of 10.7 per cent on-year) against muted 1 per cent average growth in FY18 to FY22, driven by product-specific opportunities, including specialty launches and key generics such as Revlimid and Mirabegron, drug shortages in the US market and a moderation in pricing pressure,” Ind-Ra said.