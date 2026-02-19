Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressure

Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressure

Ind-Ra says Indian drugmakers will still see 10% revenue growth in FY27 driven by domestic demand and CDMO traction, despite weaker US sales after Revlimid expiry

pharma medicine drugs
premium
Analysts added that India will continue to benefit from zero import duty on pharma exports to the US under the interim trade deal, leveraging the US’s reliance on Indian generics due to limited domestic capacity
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s pharmaceutical sector is projected to see moderate growth in the United States (US) market, led by the lack of contribution from generic versions of cancer drug Revlimid, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
 
This comes despite the ratings agency estimating a 10 per cent revenue growth in the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) for Indian drugmakers, driven by healthy domestic sales and increased traction in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business.
 
Firms such as Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Sun Pharma have reported muted growth in the US market due to gRevlimid’s patent expiration in January 2026, increased market competition and volume-restricted settlements.
 
These firms had entered settlements with Revlimid’s innovator Mylan, allowing them to sell the drug in limited quantities from 2022 until its patent expiry last month. While the drug had been a substantial revenue and margin driver for these companies, offloading of remaining quotas throughout the current fiscal year is projected to see a decline in sales.
 
Still, the US generic market remains the second-largest revenue contributor for Ind-Ra-rated pharma companies, at around 35 per cent of overall revenue.
 
“The coverage universe delivered strong growth between FY23 and FY25 (average growth of 10.7 per cent on-year) against muted 1 per cent average growth in FY18 to FY22, driven by product-specific opportunities, including specialty launches and key generics such as Revlimid and Mirabegron, drug shortages in the US market and a moderation in pricing pressure,” Ind-Ra said.
 
Analysts added that India will continue to benefit from zero import duty on pharma exports to the US under the interim trade deal, leveraging the US’s reliance on Indian generics due to limited domestic capacity.
 
“While still under Section 232 investigation, any end result is unlikely to impact the credit profiles of Indian pharma companies in the US market which contributes around 35 per cent to the total revenue for leading Indian drugmakers,” Krishnanath Munde, associate director and co-head healthcare at Ind-Ra, told Business Standard.
 
On the other hand, analysts expect the domestic pharma market to grow 9 per cent on-year in FY27, led by drug price hikes and product launches, although volume growth may be subdued.
 
“Additionally, significant contributions are expected from glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) product launches in India scheduled to start from March this year,” the agency said on Thursday.
 
Ind-Ra added that the CDMO sector offers a long-term strategic opportunity for Indian pharma, with companies investing heavily in capital expenditure to capitalise on order inflows and onshoring initiatives.
 
“Indian CDMO players are well-positioned due to strong compliance standards, scalable manufacturing capabilities and cost-effective operations, making them a preferred China-plus-one destination,” it said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Miltenyi Biotec weighs local CGT manufacturing, eyes export potential

India may attract $200 bn in data centre investment by 2030: Deloitte

Premium

Coal ministry proposes revised timelines to boost mine operationalisation

Trust in AI will be 'won or lost' in public sector, says Rishi Sunak

Premium

From expressways to airports, Maharashtra outlines integrated infra push

Topics :PharmaIndian pharmaInd-Ra

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story