Indian pharma may face muted US growth in FY27 on gRevlimid pressure

India’s pharmaceutical sector is projected to see moderate growth in the United States (US) market, led by the lack of contribution from generic versions of cancer drug Revlimid, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

This comes despite the ratings agency estimating a 10 per cent revenue growth in the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) for Indian drugmakers, driven by healthy domestic sales and increased traction in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business.

Firms such as Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Sun Pharma have reported muted growth in the US market due to gRevlimid’s patent expiration in January 2026, increased market competition and volume-restricted settlements.

These firms had entered settlements with Revlimid’s innovator Mylan, allowing them to sell the drug in limited quantities from 2022 until its patent expiry last month. While the drug had been a substantial revenue and margin driver for these companies, offloading of remaining quotas throughout the current fiscal year is projected to see a decline in sales.

Still, the US generic market remains the second-largest revenue contributor for Ind-Ra-rated pharma companies, at around 35 per cent of overall revenue.