Gaming firms hail CBDT's online gaming TDS clarifications on bonuses & sops

The apex tax body clarified that any deposit in the form of bonus or incentives credited into a ‘user account’ will be regarded as net winnings, and subject to tax deduction when withdrawn. Money equivalent deposits in the form of coins, coupons and vouchers will also be deemed taxable.

The recent clarifications on the taxation of bonuses and incentives received from online games, issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, have been welcomed by the industry, which says the move will provide a fillip to the burgeoning $2.2 billion Indian gaming sector.