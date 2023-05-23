Gaming firms hail CBDT's online gaming TDS clarifications on bonuses & sops

The recent clarifications on the taxation of bonuses and incentives received from online games, issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday, have been welcomed by the industry, which says the move will provide a fillip to the burgeoning $2.2 billion Indian gaming sector.
The apex tax body clarified that any deposit in the form of bonus or incentives credited into a ‘user account’ will be regarded as net winnings, and subject to tax deduction when withdrawn. Money equivalent deposits in the form of coins, coupons and vouchers will also be deemed taxable.
Tax deducted at source (TDS) will not apply if the said bonuses are used only for playing. Tax will also not be deducted in case net winnings do not exceed Rs 100 a month, or if the balance in the user account, at the time of tax deduction, is not sufficient to discharge the tax deduction.
"The online gaming industry welcomes the clarification and definition provided by the government in relation to the computation of 'Net Winnings' for online gaming,” said Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), one of the largest industry bodies for the Indian gaming sector.
The clarification comes as a part of guidelines clarifying TDS provisions on income by way of winnings from online games.
The Finance Act 2023, introduced earlier this year, inserted a new section 194BA in the Income-tax Act, 1961, with effect from April 1. The section mandates online gaming platforms to deduct income tax on the net winnings in an online gamer's user account. This tax must be deducted both, at the point of withdrawal and at the end of the financial year.
“The Finance Act had carved out the distinction between betting and gambling activities and online games…We are hopeful that the certainty in taxation offered by the clarification issued in addition to the new section 194BA will be a huge stimulus for the growth of the online gaming industry," Landers added.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), an industry body, says, “The industry is committed to a strong compliance framework and implementation of the new rules in a time-bound manner.”
Ankur Singh, CEO and Founder, Witzeal Technologies – a mobile eSports, fantasy and skill-based gaming company, says that the government’s decision to establish a threshold limit of not deducting TDS under Rs 100 of winnings will alleviate the burden of TDS deduction ensuring compliance for a significant number of small players.
“The CBDT's proactive announcement of non-levy of penal interest on platforms for any April TDS shortfall, is also a reassuring step towards facilitating smooth operations,” he said.
The clarifications have been issued over a month after the Centre notified new rules for online gaming, which envisaged mechanisms to certify a ‘permissible’ real-money online game and prohibit wagering and betting on internet platforms.
“In conjunction with the newly released online gaming rules, these developments will undoubtedly foster the industry's growth. We are optimistic about the future and believe that these developments will play a pivotal role in unlocking the industry’s full potential,” said Sai Srinivas, CEO and co-founder, MPL, a gaming unicorn (company valued at over $1 billion).
Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, TMT Law Practice, concurs, saying that these developments, together, will go a long way towards clarifying the taxation obligations of gamers.
“Removal of TDS for withdrawals under Rs 100 will ease the burden on players and addresses a practical reality of the industry, where a dominant number of users do not deposit heavy amounts, and use gaming platforms merely entertainment, not as a source of income,” Malhotra said.
Pranav Bagai, CEO and Founder, Poker Sports League, however, believes that the guidelines raise an important question regarding the taxation of net winnings across multiple platforms.
“Let's say, as a poker player, I'm playing on three different sites. I find myself up Rs 2,000 on site-1, another Rs 2,000 on site-2, but unfortunately down Rs 1,000 on site-3. Now, the big question is, how will these wins and losses be calculated across these sites for tax purposes? Will I be subject to full TDS on site-1 and site-2, and then later have to declare my loss on site 3 to claim a tax refund,” he asks.
With respect to computation of net winnings on multiple user accounts, the CBDT has clarified that “that user account shall include every account of the user, by whatever name called, which is registered with the online gaming intermediary and where any taxable deposit, non-taxable deposit or winnings of the user is credited and withdrawal by the user is debited.”
Each wallet which qualifies as a user account, therefore, will be considered as a user account. The deposit, withdrawal or balance in the user account will, in turn, mean the aggregate of deposits, withdrawals or balances in all the user accounts.
Moreover, Deepro Guha, Senior Manager, The Quantum Hub (TQH), a public policy firm, is of the view that the new TDS threshold of Rs 100 per month may still be relatively low.
“There are provisions related to creation of separate accounts for non-withdrawable bonus, incentives etc which may lead to additional compliance costs for intermediaries," Guha added.