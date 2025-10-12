Home / Industry / News / Gap between telcos network spending and revenue widens beyond ₹10,000 cr

Gap between telcos network spending and revenue widens beyond ₹10,000 cr

'The Centre has come out with a very good ROW policy. It is a different matter that many people have not yet fallen in line and are still charging extremely high,' Kochhar said

Telecom
Telecom
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom industry body COAI has defended service providers' call to increase mobile tariff citing continuous widening of gap between their expense on network deployment and revenue earned by them in return.

While speaking at India Mobile Congress, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar told PTI that the government has supported a lot to telecom operators with policies like right of way (RoW) but still several authorities continue to charge exorbitant fees for laying network elements.

"Earlier, the gap until 2024 for infrastructure development and revenue received from tariffs was around Rs 10,000 crore. Now it has started increasing even further. Our cost of rolling out networks should be reduced by a reduction in the price of spectrum, levies etc.

"The Centre has come out with a very good ROW policy. It is a different matter that many people have not yet fallen in line and are still charging extremely high," Kochhar said.

He defended the cut down of data packs in entry-level tariff plans by select operators.

Kochhar said that there is stiff competition among four telecom operators and there has been no special trend to show that consumers are migrating to low-cost data options.

"There is a need to find ways to make high network users pay more for the data. 70 per cent of the traffic which flows on our networks is by 4 to 5 LTGs (large traffic generators like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook etc). They pay zero. Nobody will blame OTT but they will blame the network. Our demand to the government is that they (LTGs should contribute to the development of networks," Kochhar said.

He said that investment made by Indian telecom operators is for Indian consumers' benefit and not meant as a medium for profit of international players without bearing any cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Top Indian cement firms to post strong Q2 FY26 earnings amid higher volumes

Premium

For growth, apparel brands bank on Gen Z's love for baggy pants and hoodies

Premium

Rains drag Q2 growth for hotels; festive, MICE demand to drive H2

India exports 775k tonnes of sugar during 2024-25 marketing season: AISTA

Domestic beer industry seeks import relaxation amid aluminium can shortage

Topics :TelcosIndiaCOAItariffs

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story