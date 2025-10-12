Home / Industry / News / For growth, apparel brands bank on Gen Z's love for baggy pants and hoodies

For growth, apparel brands bank on Gen Z's love for baggy pants and hoodies

Legacy apparel players are making bold fashion bets on GenZ with sub-brands, fast trends, and affordable fits as the segment reshapes India's retail landscape

With just a fortnight to go for Diwali, the countdown has begun for the biggest shopping season in the country. But the mood is still not quite upbeat.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
GenZ is an elusive customer and brands across sectors are increasingly trying new approaches to win a share of their wallets.
 
For apparel companies, which have been struggling with growth over the past few quarters, the GenZ consumer is crucial. Legacy apparel brands are responding by launching sub-brands offering everything from cropped tops to baggy pants, oversized t-shirts, and Korean pleated skirts — all at affordable prices.
 
Last month, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) announced the launch of OWND!, a new fashion brand “designed for India’s GenZ and youthful, trend-conscious consumers,” the company said.
 
With OWND! — a new proposition, complete with a new brand name, identity, contemporary shop layouts, and trend-driven products — ABFRL expects to strengthen its presence in the value fashion segment.
 
After converting its existing StyleUp stores into OWND!, the company plans to expand the brand’s footprint to 100 stores by the end of FY26.
 
The portfolio, starting at ₹399, spans categories for men, women, kidswear, and accessories, featuring GenZ favourites — from hoodies to denim jeans in versatile fits, and denim jackets to coordinated lounge sets.
 

Trent launches Burnt Toast as next-gen fashion label

 
After the immense success of Zudio, Trent, from the House of Tata, recently launched a new brand offering — Burnt Toast.
 
The brand, the company said, is “designed to empower India’s next generation of creators, trendsetters, and digital-first youth.”
 
A strategic move, the launch marks “Trent’s bold stride into youth-driven fashion, blending affordability, community, and self-expression,” the company stated at the brand’s launch in August.
 
From trendy silhouettes to playful designs, wearable art to fashion-forward pieces, the brand currently has five stores, with more expected in the second half of the year.
 

Global players like Bershka join the youth fashion rush

 
Streetwear giant Bershka, part of the Spanish Inditex Group, opened its first store in India and launched on e-commerce platform Myntra earlier this year.
 
Targeting the country’s youth, the brand’s range includes statement denims, oversized hoodies, cargos, and chic dresses. The brand “gained access to Myntra’s 21 million GenZ users, one of the largest bases of this demographic in the country,” Myntra said in a release.
 
Clearly, GenZ is the customer base apparel brands are eyeing as they pivot to affordable, fast-moving fashion.
 

Fast fashion grows at double the rate of the apparel market

 
“The overall apparel market is growing by almost 12 per cent. But fast fashion, which makes up 12–15 per cent of the overall apparel market, is growing by 25–30 per cent. So every company with an apparel presence wants to have a play in fast fashion,” said Karan Taurani, executive vice-president at Elara Capital.
 
“It is the fastest-growing category with better inventory turns. With a GenZ focus, the price points are attractive and so the frequency of purchasing is also very high. It is a growth opportunity that every brand wants to have,” he added.
 

GenZ influences nearly half of lifestyle purchases

 
According to a report by Deloitte, GenZ is India’s biggest end consumer segment, directly or indirectly influencing 45–48 per cent of lifestyle purchase decisions, “making them the key focus of leading apparel and retail brands.”
 
Almost “$40–45 billion in apparel and footwear purchases is influenced by GenZ, who tend to buy more frequently in line with ongoing trends while generally preferring lower price points compared with millennials,” the report stated.
 
“For the GenZ consumer, expressing themselves is most important. They do not want to be laden with clothes — perfect creases, heavy fabrics, and traditional prints — that don’t necessarily resonate with them. It is why so many brands are offering them solutions, because while the older customers hold back spends, the younger generation is more willing to spend, albeit small amounts,” said an industry executive, requesting anonymity.

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

