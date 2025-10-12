India exports 775k tonnes of sugar during 2024-25 marketing season: AISTA

India is estimated to have exported 7.75 lakh tonnes of sugar in the marketing season that ended September, trade body AISTA said on Sunday, urging the government to announce an early export quota for the new season.

The sugar marketing season runs from October to September. Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing season in India were allowed on January 20, 2025.

The total quantity permitted for export was 10 lakh tonnes.

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), mills have exported a total of 7.75 lakh tonne between February and September of the 2024-25 marketing season.

Out of which, white sugar exports were at 6.13 lakh tonne, refined sugar 1.04 lakh tonne and raw sugar at 33,338 tonne till September this year.

About 21,000 tonnes of raw sugar were delivered to the refinery in SEZ, considered to be deemed exports. Of the total exports undertaken so far, maximum shipments have been to Djibouti at 1.46 lakh tonnes, followed by Somalia at 1.35 lakh tonnes, Sri Lanka at 1.34 lakh tonnes, and Afghanistan at 75,533 tonnes. AISTA, which pegged sugar export to be about 8 lakh tonnes for 2024-25, has provisionally placed the actual exports at about 7.75 lakh tonnes for the February-September period of this year. "AISTA has requested the government to allow export of sugar in the 2025-26 sugar marketing year and announce the export quota by November 2025," a statement said.