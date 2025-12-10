India gas consumption falls 7.5% in Jan-Oct amid monsoons, cheaper fuels

India’s natural gas consumption fell by a sharp 7.5 per cent in the first 10 months (January to October) of the current calendar year 2025, despite the government’s efforts at boosting demand as part of the larger national target of increasing the fuel’s share in the total energy mix.

The country’s gas demand stood at 56,760 million metric standard cubic metre (MMSCM) during the January-October 2025 period, significantly lower than the consumption of 61,368 MMSCM in the same period last year, according to fresh data sourced from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), an arm of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Why did gas demand fall in 2025 after rising in 2024? The drop in gas demand this year is in stark contrast to the 13 per cent increase recorded in natural gas usage in 2024. Subdued gas consumption in 2025 could be attributed to the prolonged monsoon season witnessed this year, which affected power demand, and lower prices of alternative fuel options such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil, according to experts. “Monsoon was very consistent this year, which lowered gas demand from the power sector. This was coupled with refinery and fertiliser plants’ shutdowns, which further impacted gas consumption,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

How are prices of alternate fuels influencing gas demand? Indian consumers are highly sensitive to energy prices and prefer the cheapest source available in the market, which further dragged gas demand in the year. “Consumers switch to alternate fuels based on pricing. LPG prices have particularly come down this year. Customers who have the option of using either gas or some other fuel switch to the cheaper fuel,” said Gajendra Singh, former marketing director at GAIL (India) and former member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). What is happening to domestic gas production, and what is the demand outlook?

Meanwhile, the country’s domestic natural gas production declined over 3 per cent in the January-October period to 28,957 MMSCM as upstream companies struggle to boost output. Experts believe overall gas demand is likely to remain muted in the coming year too due to the absence of major new gas projects. “The overall gas demand is expected to remain low as no new fertiliser plants are coming up. The city gas distribution (CGD) sector would see higher demand. Other sectors which can support demand are refineries and industrial customers, but the issue is they can switch to cheaper fuel available, like propane. For 2026, we are expecting 0-2 per cent growth (in gas demand),” said Vasisht.