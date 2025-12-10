Virtusa buys SmartSoC to expand into semiconductor engineering services

Mid-tier digital engineering firm Virtusa has bought SmartSoC Solutions, which deals with semiconductor engineering and integrated circuit (IC) design services, for an undisclosed amount to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry.

The acquisition helps Virtusa complete its full-stack, end-to-end service capabilities, spanning the entire digital technology ecosystem from chip to network, cloud, and application layer. The integration of SmartSoC, which is based in Bengaluru, will deepen its expertise in silicon design, verification, and embedded systems engineering.

How does the SmartSoC acquisition strengthen Virtusa’s engineering capabilities?

SmartSoC, which also has a presence in Karnataka’s Hubli with a delivery centre and Hyderabad, has 1,400 highly skilled engineers with depth in VLSI, physical design and embedded software, further strengthening Virtusa’s capacity to deliver high-quality, cost-effective engineering services at scale.

Why is in-house chip design becoming critical, according to Virtusa? “As AI models become more complex and data centre investment surges globally, having in-house chip design capabilities is crucial. This move not only diversifies our industry presence but ensures we are architecting the future, from the base layer of silicon up, positioning us at the very heart of innovation,” said Virtusa CEO Nitesh Banga. What did Virtusa say earlier about its plans to expand into chips and networks? Banga, in an interaction with Business Standard last month, had outlined his intention to expand into network and chips.