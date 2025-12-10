Home / Industry / News / Virtusa buys SmartSoC to expand into semiconductor engineering services

Virtusa has acquired Bengaluru-based SmartSoC Solutions for an undisclosed sum to deepen chip design, verification and embedded engineering capabilities as it targets end-to-end services

Virtusa
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Mid-tier digital engineering firm Virtusa has bought SmartSoC Solutions, which deals with semiconductor engineering and integrated circuit (IC) design services, for an undisclosed amount to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry.
 
The acquisition helps Virtusa complete its full-stack, end-to-end service capabilities, spanning the entire digital technology ecosystem from chip to network, cloud, and application layer. The integration of SmartSoC, which is based in Bengaluru, will deepen its expertise in silicon design, verification, and embedded systems engineering.
 
How does the SmartSoC acquisition strengthen Virtusa’s engineering capabilities?
 
SmartSoC, which also has a presence in Karnataka’s Hubli with a delivery centre and Hyderabad, has 1,400 highly skilled engineers with depth in VLSI, physical design and embedded software, further strengthening Virtusa’s capacity to deliver high-quality, cost-effective engineering services at scale.
 
Why is in-house chip design becoming critical, according to Virtusa?
 
“As AI models become more complex and data centre investment surges globally, having in-house chip design capabilities is crucial. This move not only diversifies our industry presence but ensures we are architecting the future, from the base layer of silicon up, positioning us at the very heart of innovation,” said Virtusa CEO Nitesh Banga.
 
What did Virtusa say earlier about its plans to expand into chips and networks?
 
Banga, in an interaction with Business Standard last month, had outlined his intention to expand into network and chips.
 
“Because in digital engineering, product/platform engineering, and AI, you need end-to-end coverage and AI won’t remain limited to software; it will move into OT (operational tech) as well. We are also expanding organically and inorganically into embedded software, chip design, and pre-silicon design, while continuing to scale cloud and app,” he had said.
 
What role will SmartSoC’s leadership play after the deal?
 
SmartSoC’s Bharath Desareddy will be part of Virtusa and oversee all delivery programmes and client engagements.
 
“Virtusa’s global scale, deep relationships with Fortune 100 clients, and digital engineering heritage will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our service offerings, and immediately bring significant value to the world’s leading semiconductor and technology companies,” Desareddy said.

Topics :Virtusasemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

