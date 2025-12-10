Centre has no list of future project cancellations: Pralhad Joshi

The government has not cancelled the award of any renewable energy project, and it has also not prepared any list for project cancellations in future, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply in Parliament today.

He said Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), including Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC, NHPC and SJVN, have issued letters of award (LoAs) of 67,554 megawatt in respect of renewable power procurement tenders issued since April 2023.

"States are also issuing renewable power procurement tenders and renewable power capacity is also being added in commercial and industrial sectors through green energy open access or captive route. Thus, capacity addition of renewable energy is progressing through multiple pathways and not necessarily only through REIA-led bids," Joshi said.

What is driving the shift in demand away from plain solar power? With the declining cost of solar-plus-storage and dispatchable renewable power, there is a growing preference among distribution companies and end procurers for such solutions. This shift has been accompanied by reduced demand for plain solar power. Why are solar-plus-storage tenders being preferred over some hybrid projects? "Solar-plus-storage configurations are also being preferred over wind-solar hybrid projects, particularly due to their ability to supply power during peak demand hours. Accordingly, the government has sensitised the REIAs to move from plain solar tenders to tenders of solar with energy storage, tenders with configuration to supply renewable power during peak hours and firm and dispatchable renewable energy," he said.