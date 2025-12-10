Home / Industry / News / Centre has no list of future project cancellations: Pralhad Joshi

Centre has no list of future project cancellations: Pralhad Joshi

The Centre has not cancelled any renewable energy project awards and has prepared no list for future cancellations, MNRE minister Pralhad Joshi told Parliament in a written reply

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad
"States are also issuing renewable power procurement tenders and renewable power capacity is also being added in commercial and industrial sectors through green energy open access or captive route. Thus, capacity addition of renewable energy is progressing through multiple pathways and not necessarily only through REIA-led bids," Joshi said. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
The government has not cancelled the award of any renewable energy project, and it has also not prepared any list for project cancellations in future, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply in Parliament today.
 
He said Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs), including Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC, NHPC and SJVN, have issued letters of award (LoAs) of 67,554 megawatt in respect of renewable power procurement tenders issued since April 2023.
 
"States are also issuing renewable power procurement tenders and renewable power capacity is also being added in commercial and industrial sectors through green energy open access or captive route. Thus, capacity addition of renewable energy is progressing through multiple pathways and not necessarily only through REIA-led bids," Joshi said.
 
What is driving the shift in demand away from plain solar power?
 
With the declining cost of solar-plus-storage and dispatchable renewable power, there is a growing preference among distribution companies and end procurers for such solutions. This shift has been accompanied by reduced demand for plain solar power.
 
Why are solar-plus-storage tenders being preferred over some hybrid projects?
 
"Solar-plus-storage configurations are also being preferred over wind-solar hybrid projects, particularly due to their ability to supply power during peak demand hours. Accordingly, the government has sensitised the REIAs to move from plain solar tenders to tenders of solar with energy storage, tenders with configuration to supply renewable power during peak hours and firm and dispatchable renewable energy," he said.
 
How much non-fossil power capacity does India have, and what is the focus now?
 
India has an installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 259 GW currently, with 31.2 GW added in the current financial year up to October. In order to facilitate the further execution of power purchase agreements (PPAs), the government is urging states to comply with the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) under the Energy Conservation Act.
 

Topics :Pralhad JoshiIndustry Newsrenewable energyenergy sector

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

