Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

The industry exports stood at $ 2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data

Gold, jewellery
Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to $ 150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against $ 182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
The overall gems and jewellery exports declined 15.81 per cent to $ 2,263.42 million (Rs 19,260.81 crore) in May compared to the same period of the previous year following tariff announcement by the US, GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The industry exports stood at $ 2,688.38 million (Rs 22,414.02 crore) during the same period of 2024, according to Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds declined 35.49 per cent in May to $ 949.70 million (Rs 8,089.81 crore) compared to $ 1,472.08 million (Rs 12,272.03 crores) for the same period of previous year.

Meanwhile, exports of polished lab-grown diamonds in May declined 32.76 per cent to $ 80.90 million (Rs 689.71 crore) from $ 120.32 million (Rs 1,003.06 crore) for the previous year.

However, gold jewellery exports went up 17.24 per cent to $ 997.50 million (Rs 8,482.61 crore) as compared to $ 850.81 million (Rs 7,094.52 crore) for the same period of previous year.

Gross exports of silver jewellery during April-May declined 17.59 per cent to $ 150.08 million (Rs 1,281.92 crore) against $ 182.11 million (Rs 1,518.69 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Overall exports of coloured gemstones during April-May showed a decline of 1.13 per cent to $ 62.51 million (Rs 533.08 crore) against $ 63.22 million (Rs 527.36 crore) in the same period last year.

"The overall exports continue to decline and in May the dip was 15.81 per cent mainly due to the tariffs announcement by the US. However, gold jewellery exports have gone up due to the continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has increased the demand for the precious metal as a safe haven," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

