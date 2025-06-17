Govt allocates 200 coal blocks, reaffirms push for sectoral reforms

The coal ministry on Tuesday said it has allocated a total of 200 coal blocks so far.

"The Ministry of Coal has achieved a historic milestone with the allocation of its 200th coal mine, underscoring its relentless drive to transform India's coal sector," an official statement said.

The allocation for the Marwatola-II coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Singhal Business Pvt Ltd reaffirms the government's commitment to sectoral reforms, fostering private participation, and bolstering national self-reliance in coal production, it added.

The Nominated Authority reaffirmed the Ministry's steadfast commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to investment, reducing procedural impediments, and enabling the expeditious operationalisation of coal blocks across the country.