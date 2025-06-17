Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri
The actor and his wife Jyoti Hooda bought a second apartment in Poorna Apartments in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore, show documents accessed via Square YardsPrachi Pisal Mumbai
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased another apartment worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate data analytics firm.
This is the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project—Poorna Apartments—within two months. The first apartment was bought in May 2025 for the same value and is located on a different floor in the same residential project. Both apartments have similar configurations and areas.
The couple bought their first apartment in May 2025. The latest transaction was registered on 13 June 2025.
According to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents, the recently purchased apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 square feet (about 181 square metres) and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft (approximately 217.47 sq m). The deal also includes two car parking spaces.
The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
Andheri West is one of the most sought-after micromarkets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), owing to its connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro line.
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Andheri West saw 429 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,136 crore in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25).
These transactions occurred at an average property rate of Rs 49,244 per sq ft. In comparison, average property prices in the area were around Rs 47,416 per sq ft in Q1 CY24. Rentals in the area in Q1 CY25 stood at Rs 94.96 per sq ft.
Adani Realty, Sarthak Builders, and Pranami Group were the top three builders in Andheri West during Q1 CY25 in terms of new sales transactions.
