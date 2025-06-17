Actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys second Rs 10-crore flat in Mumbai's Andheri

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased another apartment worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate data analytics firm.

This is the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project—Poorna Apartments—within two months. The first apartment was bought in May 2025 for the same value and is located on a different floor in the same residential project. Both apartments have similar configurations and areas.

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok's actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys Rs 10 cr flat in Andheri West The couple bought their first apartment in May 2025. The latest transaction was registered on 13 June 2025.

According to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents, the recently purchased apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 square feet (about 181 square metres) and a built-up area of 2,341 sq ft (approximately 217.47 sq m). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Andheri West is one of the most sought-after micromarkets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), owing to its connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro line.