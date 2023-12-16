Home / Industry / News / Germany-based KfW Development Bank to fund Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

Germany-based KfW Development Bank to fund Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

As per the agreement, KfW Development Bank will provide Euro 500 million (Rs 4,552 crore) and a grant of Euro 4.5 million (Rs 41 crore) for the BSRP

A K-RIDE official said the amount will be paid in five years and it will be released in installments in every quarter
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project on Saturday got a major thrust when a loan agreement was signed with KfW Development Bank, Germany, by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) in New Delhi on December 15.

As per the agreement, KfW Development Bank will provide Euro 500 million (Rs 4,552 crore) and a grant of Euro 4.5 million (Rs 41 crore) for the BSRP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The loan agreement is meant for Corridor-1 from Bengaluru City Railway Station to Devanahalli and Corridor-3 from Kengeri to Whitefield.

K-RIDE said in a statement that the agreement was signed in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the Government of Karnataka, and KfW officials.

"The loan was signed for Euro 500 million (Rs 4,552 crore) and a grant of Euro 4.5 million (Rs 41 crore). The signing of this loan agreement will facilitate invitation of Corridor-1, Corridor-3 and system tenders and further expedite progress of BSRP," the statement said.

The flagship Bangalore Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) being implemented by K-RIDE- a Joint Venture Company of the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways will provide for an environment-friendly and cost-effective metro rail-based mass rapid transport system in the city of Bengaluru.

BSRP was sanctioned with a project completion cost of Rs 15,767 crore with a loan component of Rs 7,438 crore (Euro 800 million appx.) from the Multilateral/Bilateral Financial Institutions, K-RIDE said.

A K-RIDE official said the amount will be paid in five years and it will be released in installments in every quarter.

Also Read

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Rail stocks in demand: Titagarh, IRCON, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 19%

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

L&T to consider share buyback next week, bags bullet train project order

13 states, UTs among achievers in logistics performance index: DPIIT report

21 companies bid for Centre's incentives to manufacture electrolysers

Vistara inducts 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet of 66 aircraft

Indian companies likely to garner up to 50% USFDA nod share in 2023

Government allows cane juice, B-molasses to make ethanol in 2023-24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GermanyBengalururail projectsDevelopment banks

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story