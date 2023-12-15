Home / Industry / News / Vistara inducts 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet of 66 aircraft

Vistara inducts 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet of 66 aircraft

The airline plans to have 70 aircraft in its fleet by March next year

Vistara
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines jointly run airline Vistara on Friday inducted the 50th Airbus A320 neo plane in its fleet.

With this latest addition, Vistara now has 66 aircraft, including 50 Airbus A320 neo, 10 Airbus A321, and six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The airline plans to have 70 aircraft in its fleet by March next year.

Vistara had in January this year said it was looking at a fleet of 70 planes by mid-2024.

"In line with the focus to expand its domestic and international footprint, Vistara is on course to have 70 aircraft by the end of FY2024, thereby providing better connectivity and a wider network to its customers," the airline said in a statement.

Vistara currently operates over 300 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 18 international destinations.

Also Read

iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Motorola Edge 40 Neo review: Solid contender in midrange smartphone segment

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

Indian companies likely to garner up to 50% USFDA nod share in 2023

Government allows cane juice, B-molasses to make ethanol in 2023-24

Engineering exports register 3% on-year fall in November to $7.85 billion

Curbs on Russian diamonds by G7 to have minimal impact on India: Govt

Air India gets DGCA's approval for maintenance of A350, A320 aircraft

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VistaraAirbus A320neocivil aviation sector

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story