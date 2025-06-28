GIC Re Dubai unit gets ₹90 cr VAT demand from UAE tax body, to seek review

GIC Re on Saturday said its Dubai Branch has received a VAT demand notice of approximately Rs 90.42 crore from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) of the United Arab Emirates.
The VAT demand notice comprises United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 12,868,602.71 in net due tax and AED 25,966,807.36 in administrative penalties.
The demand notice relates to discrepancies in VAT returns filed for January 2018 to December 2020, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.
GIC Re is currently reviewing the order in detail and intends to file a reconsideration request with the Authority within the statutory timeline, it said.
There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Corporation due to the above-mentioned order, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app