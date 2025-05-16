GJC calls on gem traders to stop business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

After Turkiye and Azerbaijan extended diplomatic support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday urged the industry to terminate all business transactions with both nations.

"The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said.

"By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India's honour and security," he added.

The jewellery body's move comes after a few other sectors, too, have voiced their opposition to doing business with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Boycott calls by other industries

Entertainment

Also Read

Earlier this week, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded an immediate visa ban for the artists from these two countries and has urged the Indian film industry to follow the boycott as well. It also called for a boycott of Türkiye as a shooting location. Earlier in the day, the Federation of Western India Cine Workers had also called for a ban on shooting films in that country as well as on other cultural collaborations. Notably, Turkish shows on OTT platforms are quite popular in India.

Tourism

Several Indians planning their holiday trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan have decided to cancel their plans amid the current geopolitical situation. “Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period,” a spokesperson for MakeMyTrip said earlier this week.

The platform added that it had pulled down all offers and promotions for both countries. “In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the firm said.

According to data shared by EaseMyTrip, 287,000 Indians visited Turkey last year, while 243,000 travelled to Azerbaijan.

- Turkey: 12% of GDP, 10% of employment - Azerbaijan: 7.6% of GDP, 10% of employment Tourism is an important industry for both the nations.

Apple

There have been several reports that Pune traders have called for a boycott of imports of Turkish apples and dry fruits. According to a Hindustan Times report, traders in Pune import apples, litchis, plums, cherries, and dry fruits from Turkiye. The import of apples alone is worth around ₹1,200 crore, the report added. Aviation The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of the Istanbul-headquartered firm Çelebi Hava Servis citing concerns over national security. The firm provides ground handling services acorss several major airports across India. However, after BCAS revoked its security clearance, the firm's agreements and licences with Indian entities got terminated. Notably, according to Reuters, the Turkish firm has filed a plea in the Delhi HC against the BCAS order.