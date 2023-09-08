Global electric vehicle growth forecast to rise 34% in 2023: Gartner

EV sales in India are on the rise, according to data from JMK Research. Sales increased by 173.6 per cent to 1.25 million in 2022–23 (FY23), up from 460,000 in the previous year. In 2018-19, the figure was 150,000.
Registered electric two-wheelers account for the majority of the market share, totalling 48.8 per cent cumulatively until FY23.
Data from the report reveals that Ola Electric recorded the highest two-wheeler sales at 21.2 per cent in FY23.
