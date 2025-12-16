Global smartphone output set to fall in 2026 amid chip crunch: Researcher

By Vlad Savov

Global smartphone shipments may decline 2.1 per cent next year as a shortage of memory chips drives up costs and squeezes production, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

That marks a dramatic reversal from an estimated gain of 3.3 per cent this year, with the influential research firm slashing its projection for 2026 from a previous estimate of marginal 0.45 per cent growth. The average selling price for handsets is set to rise 6.9 per cent globally next year, reflecting a 10 per cent to 25 per cent jump in the overall cost of components, Counterpoint said in a research report Tuesday.

In recent months, consumer electronics makers including Xiaomi Corp. have sounded the alarm about potential price increases, while others including Lenovo Group Ltd. have begun stockpiling memory in anticipation of rising costs. Nintendo Co.’s shares have declined most of December as concerns grow about the impact on its flagship Switch 2 console and profitability. The global AI buildout has spurred semiconductor producers this year to prioritize advanced memory for Nvidia Corp. accelerators over more basic products. That in turn has fomented a shortage of the dynamic random access memory that’s indispensable in electronics from laptops and EVs to medical devices and appliances.