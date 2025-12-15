New proposed nuclear energy legislation limits supplier's liability

The government today introduced in Parliament a new draft legislation that seeks to finally open up the Indian civil nuclear energy sector to private sector players, except in uranium mining, by amending specific provisions dealing with thorny issues like the supplier's liability and compensation in case of a nuclear accident.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill 2025 proposes to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010.

The Bill essentially proposes two major changes. One, it allows private sector entry into key areas like building, owning and operating nuclear plants, uranium enrichment, and transportation and storage of nuclear fuel, apart from import and export of equipment and technology. The Bill has also proposed to limit the supplier's liability in the case of a nuclear accident to the extent provided in its contract with the operator.

The existing legislation, the CLND Act 2010, provides for supplier's liability flowing from the contract but also states that the operator will have the right to recourse where the nuclear incident has resulted as a consequence of an act of supplier, including the supply of defective equipment or sub-standard service. This specific second clause stands omitted from the new Bill. "It is desirable to harness the potential of nuclear energy through active involvement of both public and private sectors and to leverage the participation of the domestic industry to contribute to and benefit from the global nuclear energy ecosystem including research, technology, manufacturing, finance, insurance and skill development," the Bill stated.

The draft legislation is part of the government’s efforts to align the country’s nuclear power legislation with internationally accepted norms and remove the key bottlenecks that have deterred private sector involvement so far. The larger aim is to ramp up domestic nuclear power generation capacity from the existing 8,900 megawatt (MW) to 100,000 MW by 2047. The Bill caps the operator's liability at the rupee equivalent of 300 million special drawing rights (SDRs), supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund. The existing legislation, too, has the same provision. However, the SHANTI Bill has added a new clause stating that in case the compensation amount exceeds the rupee equivalent of 300 million SDRs, the central government may take additional measures, including seeking funds under the Vienna Convention (Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage signed at Vienna in October 2010). India is a signatory to the convention.