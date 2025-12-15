Indian Railways sees increased fertiliser cargo due to record imports

With the rabi sowing season fully underway and record fertiliser imports in India in 2025-26, Indian Railways has witnessed a double-digit percentage growth in fertiliser cargo.

“This year, fertiliser loading reached 17,168 rakes till November 30. This is an increase of 11.7 per cent compared to last year’s 15,369 rakes during the same period. The rise shows the efficient working of the railway network,” the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.

“Farmers need fertilisers on time for sowing and harvesting. Keeping this in mind, Indian Railways has given priority to fertiliser and foodgrain trains. This has ensured uninterrupted supply to states across the country,” the railways said.

So far this financial year (as of October), India’s fertiliser imports have been 69 per cent higher than the previous year at 14.45 million tonnes, according to the Fertiliser Association of India. By the end of this financial year, India's fertiliser imports are estimated to jump 41 per cent to 22.3 million tonnes due to a surge in domestic demand following good monsoon rains, the association said. The national transporter is among the largest domestic movers of fertilisers, especially over long distances. The higher volumes, sustained over the year, come at a time when sowing of rabi crops is underway.