Home / Industry / News / Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

As GLP-1-based weight-loss and diabetes therapies gain popularity, India's diagnostics market is seeing a sharp rise in metabolic testing

anti obesity drugs, weight loss
Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation — making regular testing critical
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The growing demand for GLP-1–based weight-loss and diabetes therapies is reshaping India’s diagnostics market, with healthcare providers reporting a sharp rise in metabolic testing as more people begin or continue these treatments. As GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide gain popularity for both obesity management and type 2 diabetes, clinicians are urging structured monitoring to track metabolic changes and detect potential side effects — driving demand for comprehensive diagnostic packages.
 
Responding to this shift, Thyrocare has introduced its new GLP-1 Health Check, a suite of packages offering up to 81 tests designed for individuals before, during and after GLP-1 therapy. Priced from Rs 2,799 and available nationwide, the panels monitor vital parameters spanning metabolic health, organ function and nutritional markers.
 
Why do GLP-1 therapies require regular metabolic and organ-health monitoring?
 
Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation — making regular testing critical. Many users enter therapy with pre-existing complications such as insulin resistance, high cholesterol, fatty liver or cardiac risk, which require frequent assessment to ensure treatment safety.
 
Thyrocare’s packages track fasting glucose and insulin, HOMA-IR, lipid profile, liver enzymes, kidney markers, thyroid function and pancreatic health. They also include tests for vitamin B12, vitamin D and haemoglobin to detect nutritional gaps, as prolonged appetite suppression can lead to deficiencies or anaemia. Monitoring kidney function and electrolytes is also recommended to rule out dehydration-related complications.
 
“As GLP-1 therapies become mainstream, reliable diagnostics must accompany them,” said Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, Thyrocare, noting that consistent testing enables early detection of side effects and helps patients use these therapies safely under medical supervision.
 
Will diagnostic demand rise as generic semaglutide enters the Indian market?
 
The diagnostics industry expects this trend to strengthen as Indian pharmaceutical companies prepare to launch generic versions of semaglutide once patents expire in 2026. With the global GLP-1 market projected to exceed $150 billion by 2030, demand for metabolic screening in India is set to rise in parallel — making diagnostics a crucial pillar of the country’s weight-loss and diabetes care ecosystem.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

'Abu Dhabi enables Indian firms get access to middle east Africa, new mkts'

Top 26 e-commerce platforms declare themselves free of dark patterns: Govt

DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

Premium

India's data centre rush hits a roadblock: Cooling in a water-scarce nation

Topics :drugsDiagnosticsweight lossweight loss in women

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story