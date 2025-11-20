Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

The growing demand for GLP-1–based weight-loss and diabetes therapies is reshaping India’s diagnostics market, with healthcare providers reporting a sharp rise in metabolic testing as more people begin or continue these treatments. As GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide gain popularity for both obesity management and type 2 diabetes, clinicians are urging structured monitoring to track metabolic changes and detect potential side effects — driving demand for comprehensive diagnostic packages.

Responding to this shift, Thyrocare has introduced its new GLP-1 Health Check, a suite of packages offering up to 81 tests designed for individuals before, during and after GLP-1 therapy. Priced from Rs 2,799 and available nationwide, the panels monitor vital parameters spanning metabolic health, organ function and nutritional markers.

Why do GLP-1 therapies require regular metabolic and organ-health monitoring? Doctors say that while GLP-1 medications are highly effective, they can significantly alter appetite, gut function, liver metabolism and blood sugar regulation — making regular testing critical. Many users enter therapy with pre-existing complications such as insulin resistance, high cholesterol, fatty liver or cardiac risk, which require frequent assessment to ensure treatment safety. Thyrocare’s packages track fasting glucose and insulin, HOMA-IR, lipid profile, liver enzymes, kidney markers, thyroid function and pancreatic health. They also include tests for vitamin B12, vitamin D and haemoglobin to detect nutritional gaps, as prolonged appetite suppression can lead to deficiencies or anaemia. Monitoring kidney function and electrolytes is also recommended to rule out dehydration-related complications.