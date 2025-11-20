Home / Industry / News / Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

India is entering a decisive demographic transition that will redefine demand across healthcare, finance, insurance, housing and consumer services over the next several decades

senior citizens, elderly
The shift, driven by longevity gains and falling fertility, marks a fundamental turning point. Representational Image
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ‘silver generation’ will account for at least one-fourth of the pharma and healthcare market in the next two–three decades, industry experts felt.
 
India is entering a decisive demographic transition that will redefine demand across healthcare, finance, insurance, housing and consumer services over the next several decades. Though the 60-plus group makes up only about 10 per cent of India’s population, it already contributes close to 17 per cent of the pharma market because almost every senior citizen is on long-term therapies like antihypertensives.
 
“As the proportion of the 60-plus population increases, their contribution to the Indian pharma market will rise sharply. I estimate the silver generation will account for at least one-fourth, and possibly one-third, of the market in the next two to three decades,” says Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, Pharmarack.
 
Market research firm Pharmarack maps India’s demographic arc over a 200-year period — from 1900 to projections for 2100 — and shows how the country is steadily moving toward an elderly-heavy profile similar to that of Japan and Western Europe.
 
“I think India is headed toward a demographic structure that looks far more like Japan than like the India we know today, and that fundamentally changes how we must think about healthcare, pensions and labour,” says Sapale.
 
The study highlights a sharp rise in the 60-plus population, which will jump from about 11 per cent today to 20–21 per cent by 2050 and 31 per cent by 2100.
 
“When you look at India over a 200-year period, you see a very predictable but dramatic shift — from a young-dependent population to an elderly-dependent one, and by 2100 almost a third of our population will be over 60,” she says.
 
The shift, driven by longevity gains and falling fertility, marks a fundamental turning point. Between 1900 and 1950, the elderly share held steady at 5–6 per cent, with the 1918 flu pandemic depressing population growth for a decade. Post-independence improvements in public health pushed population growth sharply higher, but ageing remained modest. The acceleration begins after 2000, as better disease management and urban lifestyles reshape mortality and fertility patterns.
 
“Once the 60-plus population hits 20 to 30 per cent of the country, the demand for elderly-care treatments will surge — cardiac, metabolic, neurological and musculoskeletal medicines are going to dominate the market for the next several decades,” Sapale feels.
Dependency ratios — those under 18 and over 60 — underline the pressure points ahead. While India’s total dependency ratio of around 40 per cent remains stable, its composition is changing rapidly.
 
“What worries me is that the dependency ratio will stay at around 40 per cent, but the composition flips; instead of young dependents, it will be elderly dependents, and that places a very different type of economic pressure on households and the state.”
 
Young dependents dominated for most of the past century; by 2050, young and old will contribute roughly equally. By 2100, elderly dependency becomes the dominant driver.
 
But the demographic shift also opens new opportunities. The “silver economy” is expected to expand across healthcare, technology, housing and financial services. Demand is set to rise for chronic-care medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, assisted living and geriatric-care facilities. Technology-enabled solutions — AI-based monitoring, fall-detection systems, telemedicine and remote disease management — will form the backbone of elderly support systems.
 
Age-friendly urban design, flexible work formats, phased retirement and senior-focused financial products will also gain traction.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Abu Dhabi enables Indian firms get access to middle east Africa, new mkts'

Top 26 e-commerce platforms declare themselves free of dark patterns: Govt

DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

Premium

India's data centre rush hits a roadblock: Cooling in a water-scarce nation

NCDC refutes Lancet AMR study, says high colonisation not infection risk

Topics :Pharma sectorElderly populationelderly healthcareEldercare

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story