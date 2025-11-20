Home / Industry / News / DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

DPDP norms nudge insurance firms to boost tech systems, consent frameworks

Industry leaders say phased deadlines through 2027 give them time, but the compliance effort will require major process redesign

insurance
The industry is still assessing the implications of the norms and the changes required to be made in this regard.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Insurance companies will have to increase investments in technology and build an effective consent mechanism to comply with the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) norms, industry experts said.
 
Insurers have allotted some amount for implementing the norms but additional expenses will be budgeted in their annual operating cycle as they require considerable capital and operating investments. The industry is still assessing the implications of the norms and the changes required.
 
The DPDP rules, which came into effect on Friday, require companies to implement a data protection and consent management system by November 2026. Systems for data mapping or seeking individual consent must be in place by May 2027.
 
“We have mobilised teams internally to comply with the requirements. The Act is quite in line with our operating philosophy of sharing the customer data in a secure manner with full accountability. The phased timelines give us the room to create sustainable processes and build privacy-centric frameworks in every business process,” said Parag Raja, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
 
“I understand that compliance needs significant transition effort and changing existing processes, plus there is the complexity of aligning the partnership ecosystem with this complexity,” he said.
 
Another industry executive said that “insurers will have to incur tech spending which is more infrastructure and IT components related. We will also require some additional staff to manage it. However, we are yet to decide how much; we are still going through it.”
 
According to experts, the consent mechanism will require additional effort from insurers considering the amount of information collected during underwriting. It is also important for insurers to have a simple consent mechanism for policyholders, they said.
 
“I don’t expect the tech spending to be very large. Mainly, the effort and investment will be needed to create a consent mechanism — creating the backend tables, cleaning up the data, being able to continuously refresh it and store it in our database, and then being able to reflect it accordingly in the front-end journals,” said Pallavi Malani, MD & partner, insurance, BCG.
 
Insurers will have to develop systems that give customers clear visibility of the data sources in “an automated, tech-driven way,” she said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's chipmaking to be at par with major producers by 2032: Vaishnaw

Why India's 5G and broadband expansion is slowing despite high demand

Editors Guild says DPDP Rules leave key concerns for journalists unresolved

Serum Institute, CSIR sign pact to produce affordable gene therapy for SCD

Premium

Centre's district-level playbook to steer business reforms in states

Topics :Insurance industryBill on personal data protectionData PrivacyData protection Bill

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story