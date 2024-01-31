Home / Industry / News / GNIDA plans to allot 44 industrial plots, expects Rs 5,000 cr revenue

GNIDA plans to allot 44 industrial plots, expects Rs 5,000 cr revenue

Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday said it has launched a scheme for allotment of 44 industrial plots and expects Rs 5,000 crore in revenue.

These plots are located in six sectors and cover areas ranging from 135 square metres to 20,354 square metres, it said.

"Greater Noida has emerged as a hub of industrial investment. Keeping in view the demand and need of entrepreneurs, the scheme has been launched. Possession of the plot will be given within the stipulated time. With this, thousands of youngsters will get employment opportunities along with investment in the region," GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar said.

With the allotment of these 44 plots, the GNIDA is expected to rake in around Rs 5,000 crore from the reserve price.

The allotment is being done through interviews.

With the allocation, an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and direct and indirect employment opportunities to 10,000 youngsters are expected, the GNIDA said.

Brochures for the scheme have been released and interested parties can apply via the GNIDA website greaternoidaauthority.in or through the Uttar Pradesh government's niveshmitra.up.nic.in portal.

The last date for registration is February 19. After allotment, the plots will be made available for possession within a month, according to the statement.

Topics :Industrial policyIndustrial parknoidaUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

