Home / Industry / News / Governing Council urges NIIF to boost global presence, adopt new strategy

Governing Council urges NIIF to boost global presence, adopt new strategy

The Finance Ministry has called on NIIF to leverage its sovereign-backed model, diversify funding sources and attract international investors by strengthening its global profile

Niifl
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the sixth meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) in New Delhi
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Governing Council (GC) on Monday advised the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) to leverage its sovereign-backed design and emphasised the need to professionally showcase its role and performance on the global stage and within the international investor community.
 
“The team at NIIF was advised to have a proactive approach to fund-raising and the need to explore diversified sources of financing. The GC expressed its confidence in an enhanced role for NIIF going forward and advised that the meeting be held annually,” said the finance ministry statement.
 
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the sixth meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); Anuradha Thakur, OSD (DEA); C.S. Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India; and Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
Moreover, the GC took note of progress on NIIF’s upcoming Private Markets Fund II, which has a target corpus of $1 billion, and appreciated the fact that PMF II has successfully onboarded private investors — in line with earlier GC guidance — and is set for its first closing shortly. The GC was also informed about the proposed bilateral fund currently under discussion with the United States. Guidance was provided on aspects related to strategy, successful fund-raising, timely operationalisation and effective deployment.
 
The GC appreciated that both the Master Fund and the Private Markets Fund are already 100 per cent committed and that part of the Master Fund’s investments has gone into the creation of greenfield assets in areas such as ports and logistics, airports and data centres.
 
The Governing Council appreciated NIIF’s evolution as a sovereign-linked asset manager and acknowledged its sustained efforts in building strong partnerships with marquee global investors, including sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Temasek; pension funds such as AustralianSuper, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB); multilateral development banks including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and New Development Bank (NDB); as well as strategic government institutions such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Recognising NIIF’s expanding role in mobilising capital into infrastructure and other priority sectors of the Indian economy, the GC appreciated its performance and took note of the growth in its assets under management, which now exceed Rs 30,000 crore, while catalysing capital of Rs 1,17,000 crore.
 
“The Council was also briefed on NIIF’s overall strategy, sectoral focus, investment progress and future roadmap across its four active funds: the Master Fund for infrastructure, the Private Markets Fund (Fund of Funds), the India-Japan Fund focused on climate and sustainability, and the Strategic Opportunities Fund aimed at growth equity,” said the finance ministry statement.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Life insurers see 11% rise in new premium collection in Apr-May 2025

Hiranandani Communities launches ₹1,100 cr residential project in Panvel

Icra projects 6-8% growth for hospitality, downgrades outlook to 'stable'

Rapido enters food aggregation with 'Ownly' platform, partners NRAI

Premium

CCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

Topics :NIIFFundraisinginfrastructurefundings

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story