Governing Council urges NIIF to boost global presence, adopt new strategy

The Governing Council (GC) on Monday advised the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) to leverage its sovereign-backed design and emphasised the need to professionally showcase its role and performance on the global stage and within the international investor community.

“The team at NIIF was advised to have a proactive approach to fund-raising and the need to explore diversified sources of financing. The GC expressed its confidence in an enhanced role for NIIF going forward and advised that the meeting be held annually,” said the finance ministry statement.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the sixth meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); Anuradha Thakur, OSD (DEA); C.S. Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India; and Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.